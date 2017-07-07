Romelu Lukaku undergoes Man Utd medical

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku had a medical overnight ahead of his £75m move to Manchester United, according to The Guardian.

The Belgium international, aged 24, is currently on holiday in California and is believed to have visited UCLA to have doctors assess his physical condition on behalf of United.

Lukaku’s deal is now very close to completion. The 24-year-old was due to fly back to the UK today for pre-season training with Everton, but is now expected to stay in the USA and await the arrival of United’s travelling party for their pre-season tour. Jose Mourinho and his players are due to depart for the States on Sunday ahead a five-match tour

United midfielder Paul Pogba is with Lukaku in Los Angeles. He shared photos of the pair working out together at UCLA yesterday ahead of Lukaku’s medical at the same location.

Pogba and Lukaku are friends and share agent Mino Raiola, who is in line for another big pay day from United.