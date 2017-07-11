 Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku’s reaction to joining Man Utd

Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku took to social media to give his reaction to joining the club.

The Belgium international’s £75m move from Everton was completed yesterday. With the deal in the bag, the 24-year-old posted on Instagram to celebrate his big move.

I want to thank God for this opportunity! Blessed and delighted to be part of the best football club in the world! @manchesterunited

Posting an Instagram photo showing him standing poolside in a United home shirt, Lukaku wrote: “I want to thank God for this opportunity! Blessed and delighted to be part of the best football club in the world! @manchesterunited.”

The striker has now joined his new team-mates for the start of their pre-season tour in Los Angeles.

