Romelu Lukaku’s reaction to joining Man Utd

Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku took to social media to give his reaction to joining the club.

The Belgium international’s £75m move from Everton was completed yesterday. With the deal in the bag, the 24-year-old posted on Instagram to celebrate his big move.

Posting an Instagram photo showing him standing poolside in a United home shirt, Lukaku wrote: “I want to thank God for this opportunity! Blessed and delighted to be part of the best football club in the world! @manchesterunited.”

The striker has now joined his new team-mates for the start of their pre-season tour in Los Angeles.