Ross Barkley must slash wage demands to seal Spurs move

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will have to lower his wage demands if he wants to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international, aged 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed Barkley wants to move on this summer in search of a new challenge.

Spurs have looked the club most likely to sign him. Although head coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sign him, the north Londoners will not break their wage structure to do the deal.

Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen are Tottenham’s top earners and are paid close to the club’s self-imposed cap of £100,000-a-week. Most of their team-mates are paid considerably less than that.

As such, Barkley’s reported demands of £120,000-a-week would rule out a move to Spurs.

And wages are not the only potential stumbling block. The Daily Mail reports that Everton want a fee of more than £35m for Barkley, despite the fact that he will be available on a free transfer next summer. Spurs might be reluctant to spend the money in those circumstances.