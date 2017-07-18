Sampdoria bid £6.2m for Jack Wilshere

Sampdoria have lodged a €7m (£6.2m) bid for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners have reportedly turned down the offer and are demanding €10m (£8.85m) for the England international.

Wilshere, aged 25, is into the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and is out-of-favour at the Emirates Stadium having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

His time at the Vitality Stadium was cut short by the injury problems that have blighted his career to date when he suffered a fractured leg against Tottenham Hotspur in April.

Despite his contract situation and injury issues, the £8.85m fee still seems a bit low for an England international with 34 caps.

Wilshere came through the ranks at Arsenal. He joined teh club as a nine-year-old in 2001 after a short spell at Luton Town. He made his first team debut aged 16 in September 2008 and has since made 159 appearances in all competitions.