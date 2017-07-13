Spurs accept £50m bid from Man City for Kyle Walker

England international Kyle Walker is poised to complete his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City after the two clubs agreed a £50m fee, according to The Guardian.

The right-back has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since the end of last season and it now appears the deal will go ahead.

City boss Pep Guardiola is in desperate need of new right-backs for the 2017/18 campaign, with Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and auxiliary right-back Jesus Navas having all left this summer.

Walker, aged 27, is City’s top target, but they were aiming to sign him for £40m.

Having lost out to Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Dani Alves, who was another of their preferred targets, the City hierarchy have decided to stump up Spurs’ £50m asking price.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to have faith in Kieran Trippier to become his first-choice right-back and knew that his club needed more funds in order to invest in reinforcing his squad.