Spurs announce pre-season tour squad
Tottenham Hotspur have announced their travelling party for a pre-season tour of the USA.
The north Londoners are flying to the States today ahead of friendly fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has picked 26 players to make the trip. The squad comprises established Premier League stars, fringe players and some relatively unknown youngsters.
There are a few notable omissions. Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee), Moussa Sissoko (virus) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are all unavailable and have been left out of the touring party.
Pochettino’s squad in full is:
Toby Alderweireld
Dele Alli
Brandon Austin
Jaden Brown
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Ben Davies
Mousa Dembele
Eric Dier
Jon Dinzeyi
Christian Eriksen
Anthony Georgiou
Vincent Janssen
Harry Kane
Hugo Lloris
Will Miller
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
Tashan Oakley-Boothe
Josh Onomah
Kieran Trippier
Jan Vertonghen
Michel Vorm
Kyle Walker-Peters
Victor Wanyama
Alfie Whiteman
Kevin Wimmer
Harry Winks