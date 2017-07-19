Spurs announce pre-season tour squad

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their travelling party for a pre-season tour of the USA.

The north Londoners are flying to the States today ahead of friendly fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has picked 26 players to make the trip. The squad comprises established Premier League stars, fringe players and some relatively unknown youngsters.

There are a few notable omissions. Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee), Moussa Sissoko (virus) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are all unavailable and have been left out of the touring party.

Pochettino’s squad in full is:

Toby Alderweireld

Dele Alli

Brandon Austin

Jaden Brown

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Ben Davies

Mousa Dembele

Eric Dier

Jon Dinzeyi

Christian Eriksen

Anthony Georgiou

Vincent Janssen

Harry Kane

Hugo Lloris

Will Miller

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Josh Onomah

Kieran Trippier

Jan Vertonghen

Michel Vorm

Kyle Walker-Peters

Victor Wanyama

Alfie Whiteman

Kevin Wimmer

Harry Winks