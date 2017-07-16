Spurs announce transfer for defender

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the sale of defender Federico Fazio to Roma.

We have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma for the permanent transfer of @Fede2Fazio. We wish Federico all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/0VumzgkFf5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 15, 2017

The 30-year-old Argentina international had been on Spurs’ book since 2014, when he signed from Spanish side Sevilla for £8m.

But he never looked entirely comfortable in English football and put in some shaky performances among his 32 appearances for compatriot Mauricio Pochettino’s side. That included a straight red card on his Premier League debut for a foul in the penalty

He spent time on loan at his former club Sevilla in the 2015/16 campaign, then joined Serie A side Roma on loan last season.

That deal included an option to convert the loan to a permanent transfer for €3.2m, so it appears the Italians have decided to do just that.

Fazio made 48 appearances for Roma last season, including 37 Serie A outings. With fellow centre-back Kostas Manolas tipped to leave Stadio Olimpico this summer, there could be plenty of opportunities for Fazio next season as well.