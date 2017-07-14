Spurs confirm Kyle Walker is joining Man City
We have reached agreement with @ManCity for the transfer of @kylewalker2. We wish Kyle well for the future. pic.twitter.com/iJU5xvTUaM
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 14, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that right-back Kyle Walker is being sold to Manchester City.
We reported yesterday that the two clubs have agreed a £50m fee for Walker’s transfer. Spurs have now taken to Twitter to announce that they have agreed a deal with City.
The north London club also wished 27-year-old Walker well for the future.
Shortly after Spurs’ announcement, City published a photo of Walker wearing their home shirt and confirmed that he had signed a five-year contract with them.