Spurs confirm transfer for striker
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the transfer of striker Clinton N’Jie to Marseille.
We have reached agreement with @OM_Officiel for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. We wish Clinton all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/2totValKNe
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 16, 2017
The Cameroon international, aged 23, has joined the Ligue 1 side on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at the Stade Velodrome.
N’Jie joined Spurs from Lyon for a reported £8.3m in August 2015. But he failed to make an impression at White Hart Lane.
In his debut season, he was restricted to just 14 appearances – only eight of which came in the Premier League – and failed to score a single goal.
The following summer he was shipped out to Marseille, who reportedly had a €7m option to sign N’Jie on a permanent basis at the end of his season-long loan.
It appears the French outfit have now taken up that option. N’Jie scored four goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances during his loan spell last term.
He had only had one season as a first-team regular at Lyon before making the move to England.