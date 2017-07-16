Spurs confirm transfer for striker

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the transfer of striker Clinton N’Jie to Marseille.

We have reached agreement with @OM_Officiel for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. We wish Clinton all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/2totValKNe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 16, 2017

The Cameroon international, aged 23, has joined the Ligue 1 side on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at the Stade Velodrome.

N’Jie joined Spurs from Lyon for a reported £8.3m in August 2015. But he failed to make an impression at White Hart Lane.

In his debut season, he was restricted to just 14 appearances – only eight of which came in the Premier League – and failed to score a single goal.

The following summer he was shipped out to Marseille, who reportedly had a €7m option to sign N’Jie on a permanent basis at the end of his season-long loan.

It appears the French outfit have now taken up that option. N’Jie scored four goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances during his loan spell last term.

He had only had one season as a first-team regular at Lyon before making the move to England.