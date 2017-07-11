Spurs defender confirms he wants to quit

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer has revealed he wants to quit the club in search of regular playing time.

The Austria international has had limited opportunities for Spurs, with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier all preferred in central defence last season.

Wimmer, aged 24, is now ready to move on to establish himself as a regular starter elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mirror, he said: “It would be the most beautiful to stay in the Premier League.

“Twenty-four years is exactly the age at which it is most important to play regularly and not only have to train week after week and have to sit down on the bench at the game.

“In the next few days and weeks, the main focus will certainly be placed on what is there for offers, and we will definitely look around, it’s time to look for something, where the chances of regular use are again higher.”

Wimmer has been restricted to just 15 Premier League appearances since his £4.3m transfer from Cologne two years ago.

Southampton and his former club Cologne are both credited with interest in signing him. Wimmer indicated that he would be open to a return to Germany, but would prefer to remain in English football.

He added: “In Cologne, I experienced three super years.

“I believe that Cologne is always a very nice step for me, you have to look at what happens. But I would prefer it if I could remain in the Premier League.”

Spurs are considering a move from Argentina Under-20 international Juan Foyth, of Estudiantes, as a potential replacement for Wimmer. The 19-year-old would cost around £10m.