Spurs earmark Ricardo Pereira as Kyle Walker’s replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a move for Porto’s Ricardo Pereira to replace Manchester City-bound Kyle Walker, according to The Times.

England international Walker, aged 27, is set to undergo a medical and complete his £50m move to the Etihad Stadium later today.

That leaves Spurs in need of a new right-back and Pereira is the man they have in their sights.

The 23-year-old, who has won two caps for Portugal, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Nice and has impressed for the Ligue 1 side.

He started his professional career at Vitória Guimarães and was snapped up by Porto in April 2013. He was a fringe player involved for both the first team and the B team in both the 2013/14 and 2014/15 campaigns, before making his switch to France.

It is likely he will initially have a backup role at Spurs. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have faith in Kieran Trippier’s ability to step up to replace Walker, so Pereira is set to take the Trippier role. Given Pochettino’s preference for rotating his full-backs regularly, that would still give Pereira plenty of playing time.