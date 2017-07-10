Spurs linked with £10m deal for Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign £10m-rated Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Argentina Under-20 international, who played against England at the recent Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, is reportedly a transfer target for compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs head coach Pochettino is yet to make a signing this summer, but is ready to make a move for the 19-year-old centre-back.

Foyth’s agent, former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, is said to be set for talks with the north Londoners about a transfer.

The youngster has interest from Italian side Roma and clubs in Russia, but would reject that in favour of a move to Tottenham.

Foyth is quoted as saying: “I would like to play in Europe, and if something comes up that convinces me and the club I will go.

“My agent never told me that an offer had arrived from Zenit. I would not go to Russia right now.

“If I do go it is not because I want to, but rather to help the club out economically.”

Foyth, who can also operate in a defensive midfield role, has broken into the Estudiantes first team this season, making seven appearances to date.

It is unlikely he would have a major role to play for Spurs for the foreseeable future, but would add depth to Pochettino’s squad.