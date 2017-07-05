Spurs linked with Alfie Mawson and Ben Gibson

Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson are being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to strengthen his options at centre-back and is targeting the two English defenders.

Pochettino and the north London club’s hierarchy hope to bring either Mawson or Gibson in to replace Austria international Kevin Wimmer, who they plan to offload in a £20m deal. Southampton or a Bundesliga side are touted as possible destinations for the 24-year-old, who arrived from Cologne in 2015.

Gibson, also aged 24, impressed for Boro in the Premier League last season and the Teessiders are keen to keep hold of him despite their relegation. The England international is wanted by Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, too.

Mawson, aged 23, was a solid performer for Swansea City and was most recently in action for England at the European Under-21 Championships.