Spurs plot Dembele midfield role for Ross Barkley

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Everton’s Ross Barkley this summer and convert him into a central midfielder, according to The Times.

The England international has played in an attacking midfield role since breaking into the Toffees’ first-team, but Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly envisages a deeper role for him.

Pochettino is said to have earmarked Barkley as Mousa Dembele’s successor in the Spurs midfield. Belgium international Dembele is now aged 30 and his boss is said to have concerns that he will not be able to compete at the highest level beyond his early thirties.

Barkley, aged 23, is the man he wants to take over the baton when it comes to controlling the game from a deeper position.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirmed this week that Barkley wants to leave Goodison Park in search of a new challenge and Spurs have been strongly credited with interest in him for several months.