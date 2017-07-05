Spurs prepared to make Ross Barkley bid

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to launch a bid to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to The Sun.

But the offer would fall short of the Toffees’ £50m valuation of the England international.

Spurs are said to be monitoring Barkley’s situation ahead of a possible approach.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly believes the 23-year-old would fit into his side and their style of play.

Barkley has entered the final 12 months of his contract and a deadline imposed by manager Ronald Koeman to inform the club of his plans has passed.

Everton have apparently offered a club record £100,000-a-week deal to their academy product, but he is yet to agree a new deal.

Recent signing Davy Klaassen, who was bought from Ajax last month, is viewed in some quarters as being Barkley’s replacement.

If Spurs’ bid falls short of the £50m asking price, it remains to be seen whether any other club will meet Everton’s valuation and, if not, whether the Merseysiders would reduce their demands or risk losing Barkley for nothing next summer.