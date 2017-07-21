Stoke City sign Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has joined Stoke City on loan.

The France international has agreed to move to the Potters on a season-long loan.

He put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Blues before his move away from Stamford Bridge. His new six-year deal ties him to the Premier League champions until June 2023.

Zouma, aged 22, was one of the Premier League’s top young defenders before a serious knee injury sustained in February 2016 halted his progress and kept him out of action for a year.

Since being reintroduced to the Chelsea first-team earlier this year, he has been linked with a loan move away from the club to allow him to regain full match fitness and get regular playing time.

He joined from Saint Etienne in 2014 and has made 71 appearances for Chelsea to date, scoring four goals.

In a statement on the club’s website, Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said the Blues would be monitoring Zouma’s progress closely.