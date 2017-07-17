Thomas Lemar demanding Arsenal transfer

Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar is demanding to be sold to Arsenal, according to The Sun.

The attacking midfielder is one of Arsene Wenger’s top transfer targets this summer, but the Gunners have been knocked back with bid of £30m and £40m. They are reported to be preparing a third offer – and Lemar could now throw his weight behind their attempts to sign him.

The 21-year-old has reportedly set his sights on a move to the Emirates Stadium and wants to work under Wenger.

But he is set for a falling out with Monaco if they continue to play hardball over his dream move. The Ligue 1 champions have already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea. With Benjamin Mendy also set to join City and uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe’s future, they are reluctant to lose Lemar as well.

Lemar has apparently already agreed personal terms with Arsenal. His prospective wages would dwarf his earnings at Monaco, the report claims.