Thomas Lemar hoping to be an Arsenal player by this weekend

Arsenal are closing in on the £45m signing of Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old winger all summer and are now on the verge of getting their man, according to The Sun.

Arsene Wenger has already failed with bids of £30m and £40m for the former Caen youngster, but has now made a breakthrough.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco had slapped an £80m asking price on Lemar in the hope of deterring Arsenal’s interest. But they have now agreed to let the France international make the move to the Emirates Stadium after he asked to be sold to the Gunners, the article claims.

Lemar is now reportedly hoping to become an Arsenal player by this weekend having already agreed personal terms.

If he does so, he will become Wenger’s third signing of the summer transfer window of the captures of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.