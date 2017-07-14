Tiemoue Bakayoko posts a photo from Chelsea’s Cobham training ground

Chelsea’s signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will be done soon, according to the man himself.

The France international, aged 22, posted a photo to Instagram showing that he is at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

Bakayoko overlaid his picture with arrows pointing towards the training pitches and the message: “Soon! Soon! Soon! Soon!”

He is believed to be at Cobham to undergo a medical, put pen to paper on a contract and pose for a post-signing photoshoot.

His £40m transfer is expected to be finalised later today.