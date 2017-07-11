Tiemoue Bakayoko set for Chelsea medical this week

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will undergo a medical at Chelsea this week, according to Sky Sports.

The France international has been strongly linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge all summer. But the lack of a deal and reports of a bid from Manchester United, who pipped the Blues to the signing of Romelu Lukaku, had raised concerns that the move might not materialise.

But the latest report is that Bakayoko’s move to Chelsea has been held up by his recovery from minor knee surgery, which has so far prevented him from undergoing a medical.

He is seemingly now fit enough to be put through all the relevant fitness checks.

Negotiations between the English and French champions are ongoing, but a fee of between £35m and £40m is likely to be agreed.

Bakayoko, aged 22, could now be a Chelsea player in time to join the squad when they depart for a pre-season tour of China and Singapore next Monday.