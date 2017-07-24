Tottenham close to signing Jeremy Toljan

Tottenham Hotspur are nearing a deal to sign Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The Germany Under-21 and Under-23 international, aged 22, would potentially replace Kyle Walker in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, with Kieran Trippier set to step up as first-choice right-back.

Toljan comes with the added bonus of being able to operate at left-back, where the right-footer has played most of his football to date, so he would also be able to provide cover for Danny Rose and Ben Davies.

The Portuguese interest stems from Toljan also being a transfer target for Benfica. The Lisbon club are also in the market for a right-back after Nelson Semedo moved to Barcelona.

But the Eagles are reportedly turning their attention elsewhere because they believe Toljan is heading to north London.

The 6ft full-back made his Hoffenheim debut as an 18-year-old in 2013.

He remains eligible to play for both the United States and Croatia at senior level, but is tipped to become a full Germany international.