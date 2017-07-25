Tweet: Alvaro Morata reacts to Chelsea debut

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has taken to Twitter to react to making his first appearance for his new team.

The Spain international, aged 24, came off the bench during today’s 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich after jetting out to the Far East to join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

Morata bagged an assist, flicking the ball on at the near post to give team-mate Michy Batshuayi a tap-in for the Blues’ second goal.

After the game, he wrote: “Happy for the debut!! Now it’s time to keep working!!”