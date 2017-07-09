Tweet: Wayne Rooney reacts to his Everton return

Wayne Rooney has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to rejoining boyhood club Everton today.

The England captain posted a photo of him putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Toffees at their Finch Farm training ground.

Excited to be back at @Everton. Can't wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/0CjD0i1aXg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 9, 2017

He wrote: “Excited to be back at @Everton. Can’t wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads!”

Rooney completed his transfer from Manchester United this lunchtime. He came through the ranks at Everton before moving to Old Trafford in 2004.

He is the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer and was their captain.