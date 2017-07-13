 Skip to main content

Tweets: Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal team-mates react to 2-0 win over Sydney FC

Arsenal started their pre-season fixtures with a 2-0 win over Sydney FC in Australia earlier today.

The highlight of the game was undoubtedly club record signing Alexandre Lacazette scoring his first goal for the Gunners. He came of the bench to score Arsenal’s second goal.

After the final whistle, Lacazette and his new team-mates took to social media took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.

More Articles

Video and Photos: Man Utd training in LA

Spurs accept £50m bid from Man City for Kyle Walker

Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores a goal on his first Arsenal appearance