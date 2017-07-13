Tweets: Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal team-mates react to 2-0 win over Sydney FC

Arsenal started their pre-season fixtures with a 2-0 win over Sydney FC in Australia earlier today.

The highlight of the game was undoubtedly club record signing Alexandre Lacazette scoring his first goal for the Gunners. He came of the bench to score Arsenal’s second goal.

After the final whistle, Lacazette and his new team-mates took to social media took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.

Happy to score my 1st goal with my new Team !! Thanks @alexiwobi.. great assist👌🏾👌🏾 #COYG #SydvARS 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fP32bvTi0i — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) July 13, 2017

Great first game in Sydney with @Arsenal being captain!! Big season ahead, looking forward to wearing this @pumafootball kit. 🙌 #StepOut pic.twitter.com/nhogSxEGL1 — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) July 13, 2017

Great game! Happy for @LacazetteAlex first goal for @Arsenal but after this game he might get some competition up front from me 😉 #COYG pic.twitter.com/7O3fVHQkcY — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) July 13, 2017

Buzzing to have made my senior debut in front of 80,000 fans, the support was great @Arsenal ⚽️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oyJ41r8YDa — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) July 13, 2017

Happy to make my debut Tonight dream come true! Fans were amazing #ArsenalinSydney @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vm4BR3SX3O — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) July 13, 2017