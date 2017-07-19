Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bayern Munich

Arsenal players have been posting on social media to react to their victory over Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly earlier today.

The Gunners won a penalty shootout in Shanghai after the game had ended 1-1.

Alex Iwobi scored an injury time equaliser to cancel out a Robert Lewandowski penalty, while two saves from substitute keeper Emi Martinez helped the Premier League side to a 3-2 shootout victory over the German champions.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

Good Team Spirit To Get Back Into The Game Last Minute And Win. Nice To Get A Goal Too ⚽ #BIG17 #ArsenalInShanghai pic.twitter.com/M3lFMU4aTR — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) July 19, 2017

great victory against a big team .. We will continue to prepare for the new season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jP8Aqjfhkr — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) July 19, 2017