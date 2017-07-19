 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bayern Munich

Arsenal players have been posting on social media to react to their victory over Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly earlier today.

The Gunners won a penalty shootout in Shanghai after the game had ended 1-1.

Alex Iwobi scored an injury time equaliser to cancel out a Robert Lewandowski penalty, while two saves from substitute keeper Emi Martinez helped the Premier League side to a 3-2 shootout victory over the German champions.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

Loading...

