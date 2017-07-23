Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal

Chelsea’s players have been posting to their social media accounts in the wake of yesterday’s pre-season friendly win against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions faced their London rivals in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium yesterday and emerged with a 3-0 victory. A goal from Brazilian midfielder Willian and a brace from Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi gave Antonio Conte’s side a comfortable win over the Gunners.

Here’s what the players had to say about their performance in China.

Good to have played my first 45' and to win the game as well ! We keep on working hard ! #cfc #preseason A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Buena victoria para seguir mejorando. Gracias Beijing, nos habéis hecho sentir como en casa! Espero que @_Pedro17_ esté bien pronto! #CFC pic.twitter.com/A3kFRQxN0a — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) July 22, 2017

Great win in Beijing! Fans showed great support, arrived in Singapore ready for more hard work #cfc pic.twitter.com/FMxNJHx4Ji — Lewis Baker (@lew_baker) July 23, 2017

Good first game! Singapore now! ⚽️ #cfctour @chelseafc A post shared by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Vaya susto! Afortunadamente estoy bien. Gracias por vuestros mensajes / What a shock! Fortunately everything is ok. Thnks 4 your messages pic.twitter.com/8EWFm4YqcJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) July 22, 2017

