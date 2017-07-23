 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Arsenal

Chelsea’s players have been posting to their social media accounts in the wake of yesterday’s pre-season friendly win against Arsenal.

The Premier League champions faced their London rivals in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest Stadium yesterday and emerged with a 3-0 victory. A goal from Brazilian midfielder Willian and a brace from Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi gave Antonio Conte’s side a comfortable win over the Gunners.

Here’s what the players had to say about their performance in China.

Good to have played my first 45' and to win the game as well ! We keep on working hard ! #cfc #preseason

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

Good first game! Singapore now! ⚽️ #cfctour @chelseafc

A post shared by Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso28) on

Loading...