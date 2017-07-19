 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on their victory over Crystal Palace

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final in Hong Kong earlier today.

A first goal for the Reds for summer signing Dom Solanke and a second from Divock Origi saw off the Eagles and took Jurgen Klopp’s side through to the final of the pre-season tournament where they will face Leicester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players, including goalscorer Solanke, had to say about today’s game.

Good win today… onto the final 👍🇭🇰🔴#lfc

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on

