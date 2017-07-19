Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players on their victory over Crystal Palace

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final in Hong Kong earlier today.

A first goal for the Reds for summer signing Dom Solanke and a second from Divock Origi saw off the Eagles and took Jurgen Klopp’s side through to the final of the pre-season tournament where they will face Leicester City.

Here’s what the Liverpool players, including goalscorer Solanke, had to say about today’s game.

Good win today. Happy to get my first goal! Now onto the final on Saturday 🙏🏾. #LFC — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) July 19, 2017

Good win today… onto the final 👍🇭🇰🔴#lfc A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:19am PDT