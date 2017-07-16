Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating LA Galaxy

Manchester United recorded a 2-5 victory over LA Galaxy in their first pre-season friendly.

After flying to the USA at the start of last week, the Red Devils capped a week of training in Los Angeles with their opening fixture of the summer.

The match ended with a comfortable victory over their Major League Soccer opponents. Marcus Rashford was the star of the show, scoring two of United’s goals.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about the game.

First game in 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JZYykc4dMr — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 16, 2017

Great start to the tour always good to win 💥 @ManUtd #mutour pic.twitter.com/ypVtCBXJVH — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 16, 2017

Good to be back playing and a convincing win to get us up and running! #mufc 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pQy5KRz5e5 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) July 16, 2017

We began this new season with a victory. Let's keep working so we can have a great year @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/1SqEAdlyCw — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) July 16, 2017