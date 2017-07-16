Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating LA Galaxy
Manchester United recorded a 2-5 victory over LA Galaxy in their first pre-season friendly.
After flying to the USA at the start of last week, the Red Devils capped a week of training in Los Angeles with their opening fixture of the summer.
The match ended with a comfortable victory over their Major League Soccer opponents. Marcus Rashford was the star of the show, scoring two of United’s goals.
Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about the game.
First game in 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JZYykc4dMr
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 16, 2017
In action at @LAGalaxy ⚽️ Next stop 🔜 #saltlakecity #mufc #mutour pic.twitter.com/f1qr2j7gLd
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 16, 2017
Great start to the tour always good to win 💥 @ManUtd #mutour pic.twitter.com/ypVtCBXJVH
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 16, 2017
First game #MUTour2017 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Afqa71XzpM
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) July 16, 2017
Good to be back playing and a convincing win to get us up and running! #mufc 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pQy5KRz5e5
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) July 16, 2017
We have started the pre-season with a win!!#manchesterunited #premierleague #MUTour @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MkNQn9hsnE
— Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) July 16, 2017
Started the season with a win! 👊🏻 #manchesterunited #MUTOUR @manutd pic.twitter.com/WgJbqHKSFT
— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) July 16, 2017
We began this new season with a victory. Let's keep working so we can have a great year @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/1SqEAdlyCw
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) July 16, 2017
That winning feeling 😁 pic.twitter.com/yUUjO2pLac
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) July 16, 2017
We are back 🔴⚫️ @ManUtd #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/GHeQNU0WJN
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 16, 2017