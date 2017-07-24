Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Real Madrid
Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts to react to their win over Real Madrid overnight.
The Red Devils faced the Spanish champions in Santa Clara, California, in the last fixture on their pre-season tour of the USA.
Jose Mourinho’s side emerged as winners against his former club after a penalty shootout. Midfielder Jesse Lingard had opened the scoring for United in a 1-1 draw. Here’s what the United players had to say about the game and their time in Santa Clara.
Good win against a great team. 🔴 #MUTOUR
Une belle victoire face à un grand adversaire ! pic.twitter.com/LM6stMYUCG
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 24, 2017
#MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/uZZ2mZ2N5A
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) July 24, 2017
Good win against Real madrid #MUFCTour pic.twitter.com/5LM1Vgi7ou
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) July 24, 2017
One love #mufc #mufctour pic.twitter.com/i2LnjucjRJ
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) July 24, 2017
Santa Clara was great 🙌🏻👏🏻👋🏻🏟🔴, next stop Washington DC! #MUTOUR @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JLh2VbPCA5
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 24, 2017
Keeping the winning streak 🔴 💪🏼 #realmadrid #victory Next match vs #barcelona in DC #MUTOUR @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7blCmyhz0q
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 24, 2017
Great atmosphere today! Thanks for all the @ManUtd fans that came out to support us! #MUTOUR #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/g45WvIMKbh
— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) July 24, 2017