Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Real Madrid

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts to react to their win over Real Madrid overnight.

The Red Devils faced the Spanish champions in Santa Clara, California, in the last fixture on their pre-season tour of the USA.

Jose Mourinho’s side emerged as winners against his former club after a penalty shootout. Midfielder Jesse Lingard had opened the scoring for United in a 1-1 draw. Here’s what the United players had to say about the game and their time in Santa Clara.

Good win against a great team. 🔴 #MUTOUR Une belle victoire face à un grand adversaire ! pic.twitter.com/LM6stMYUCG — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 24, 2017

Great atmosphere today! Thanks for all the @ManUtd fans that came out to support us! #MUTOUR #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/g45WvIMKbh — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) July 24, 2017