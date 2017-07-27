Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to end of US tour

Manchester United’s players are back in the UK after their pre-season tour of the USA.

The trip finished with a defeat to Barcelona yesterday and then set off back to Manchester.

Many of their players took to Twitter to give their reaction to the defeat to Barca, the end of the pre-season tour and to thank their American hosts for the hospitality they had received during their time in the States.

Here’s what the players had to say…

Back in Manchester 🇬🇧. Thanks USA & all our americans fans for a great time, looking forward to see you again soon! 🔝😁👍🏻🙌🏻🇺🇸🔴⚫️ #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/7XVwBbb6JC — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 27, 2017

Thanks 🇺🇸 great moments! Back home and ready for the season 👊🏾@ManUtd #MUTOUR — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 27, 2017

Thanks USA for your support. See you soon! Gracias 🇺🇸 por todo vuestro cariño. Hasta pronto! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/3xMoCegPaj — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) July 27, 2017

Great pre-season tour – thank you 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DcLez3yNVC — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) July 27, 2017

Thank you 🇺🇸.. it was a pleasure pic.twitter.com/iKuDBiDd3w — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) July 27, 2017

Thanks 🇺🇸!! All of your support was great! We really appreciate it! See you soon!! #MUTour @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/wX63DXUw8S — Joel Castro Pereira (@ElgatoPereira1) July 27, 2017