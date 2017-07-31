 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on Valerenga victory

Manchester United’s players have been posted on social media to give their reactions to yesterday’s pre-season friendly win over Valerenga.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-3 victory in Norway on the latest leg of their pre-season tour.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini, summer signing Romelu Lukaku and academy product Scott McTominay were all on target for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Here’s what the players, including all three goalscorers had to say about the game and the welcome they had received from their Scandinavian fanbase.

Good win today.. Thank you to fans in Norway🇳🇴 @manchesterunited

