Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players on Valerenga victory

Manchester United’s players have been posted on social media to give their reactions to yesterday’s pre-season friendly win over Valerenga.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-3 victory in Norway on the latest leg of their pre-season tour.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini, summer signing Romelu Lukaku and academy product Scott McTominay were all on target for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Here’s what the players, including all three goalscorers had to say about the game and the welcome they had received from their Scandinavian fanbase.

Good win … let's continue our preparation … thanks to all the fans. #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/AvKXpTtjnr — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) July 30, 2017

Good win today.. Thank you to fans in Norway🇳🇴 @manchesterunited A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

We are continuing with the preseason in Norway 🇳🇴 Nous continuons la pré-saison en Norvège ! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/vEgSFEM3do — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 30, 2017

Our tour continues in Europe, nice win, let's go United 👊🏾 @ManUtd #MUTOUR — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 30, 2017

Good victory in Norway! Thank you so much to the Manchester United fans club from Scandinavia for the award and for all your affection 🔴😉 pic.twitter.com/YWsuA4D5uf — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 30, 2017