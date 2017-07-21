 Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Romelu Lukaku and Man Utd team-mates react to beating Man City

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts to react to their victory over neighbours Manchester City.

In the first Manchester derby to be played overseas, United recorded a 2-0 win over City in Houston, Texas, overnight.

Goals from summer signing Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford settled the game in United’s favour.

United’s players celebrated the win but were also in reflective mood after a match that had honoured the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Here’s what they had to say.

Thanks to all the fans who showed up in Houston! Happy with the win @manchesterunited

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on

