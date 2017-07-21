Tweets and Photos: Romelu Lukaku and Man Utd team-mates react to beating Man City

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts to react to their victory over neighbours Manchester City.

In the first Manchester derby to be played overseas, United recorded a 2-0 win over City in Houston, Texas, overnight.

Goals from summer signing Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford settled the game in United’s favour.

United’s players celebrated the win but were also in reflective mood after a match that had honoured the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Here’s what they had to say.

Thanks to all the fans who showed up in Houston! Happy with the win @manchesterunited A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

1st derby outside the U.K. Brilliant fans out in 🇺🇸🇺🇸 all to a good cause 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q0YZ39rhvf — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 21, 2017

Great feeling to win the first derby outside the UK 😁 thank you houston, smiles all around 👏🏾 #ACityUnited🐝#mutour #adidas #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/EvsOTRh189 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 21, 2017

Both teams came together and wore the symbolic worker bee as a mark of respect for those affected by the terrorist attack in manchester🐝🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/dYTuFDzDFB — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 21, 2017

Good feeling to win the first derby outside the UK, Houston is 🔴Great atmosphere thanks! #MUTOUR #ACityUnited pic.twitter.com/wjjRAWcefr — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) July 21, 2017

A Team United • A City United#Manchesterderby pic.twitter.com/SBDa4YYFHM — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) July 21, 2017

We keep working hard to be ready for the season.

Thanks Houston for the amazing support we had last night 🔴 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/pzvc0IeyO7 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 21, 2017

La vida es una obra de teatro que no permite ensayos… Por eso, canta, ríe, baila, llora y vive intensamente cada momento de tu vida… pic.twitter.com/MYhTgWudaK — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) July 21, 2017