Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reflect on pre-season tour after Man City defeat

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are back in the UK after concluding their pre-season tour of the USA.

The trip finished with a 3-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Manchester City in Nashville over the weekend.

In the wake of that loss, some Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to their trip to Tennessee and the tour as a whole.

Here is what they had to say about their experiences in the USA and turning their attention to the remainder of pre-season.

Great experience in America, thank you for all the support from our 🇺🇸 fans. Back to the U.K for more work 👊🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/YZZMfQrHFO — Dele (@Dele_Alli) July 30, 2017

Thank you to all the fans who came to see us on our tour in the USA #SpursInUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CjVBTwTVMY — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 30, 2017

End of our 🇺🇸 Tour ✌ now we back home with more work to come !! #COYS pic.twitter.com/sGe3Ic8Lgr — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) July 30, 2017