Tottenham Hotspur badge

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reflect on pre-season tour after Man City defeat

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are back in the UK after concluding their pre-season tour of the USA.

The trip finished with a 3-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Manchester City in Nashville over the weekend.

In the wake of that loss, some Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to their trip to Tennessee and the tour as a whole.

Here is what they had to say about their experiences in the USA and turning their attention to the remainder of pre-season.