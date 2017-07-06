 Skip to main content

Video: Alexandre Lacazette ball juggling and posing for photos in Arsenal kit

The video below takes you behind the scenes at Alexandre Lacazette’s first photoshoot as an Arsenal player.

Ex-Lyon striker Lacazette joined the Gunners yesterday and, after putting pen to paper on his contract, was called into action to pose for the club’s photographer.

The 26-year-old donned Arsenal’s home kit to strike a pose. He also performed some ball juggling for the cameras.

Gunners midfielder and Lacazette’s French compatriot Francis Coquelin popped in to pay a visit to his new team-mate.

