Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores a goal on his first Arsenal appearance

Arsenal’s club record signing Alexandre Lacazette needed just a few minutes of playing time to score in his first appearance for his new side.

The former Lyon striker came off the bench to replace Theo Walcott in the 68th minute of today’s pre-season friendly against Sydney FC.

After just 15 minutes in an Arsenal shirt, Lacazette scored his first goal for the Gunners.

Arsenal broke down the right and the France international arrived in the penalty area at the right time to get on the end of a pull-back and side-foot the ball into the Sydney net.