Video: Alexandre Lacazette’s emotional farewell at Lyon after joining Arsenal

Arsenal new boy Alexandre Lacazette visited his former club Lyon to bid an emotional farewell to friends and colleagues.

The France international, aged 26, called in at the training ground to say his goodbyes.

Lacazette was clearly upset as he embraced a succession of well wishers.

It is not difficult to work out why Lacazette is feeling a bit emotional. He was born and raised in Lyon, joining the club’s youth ranks in 2003. He broke into the first team in 2010 and has scored 129 goals in 275 games since then.

