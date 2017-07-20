Video: Alvaro Morata arrives in London for Chelsea medical

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has arrived in the UK to complete his transfer to Chelsea.

The Premier League champions announced yesterday evening that they had agreed a deal to sign Morata. The 24-year-old has now jetted into London to undergo a medical and finalise his switch to Stamford Bridge.

As he made his way through the airport arrivals area, Morata described Chelsea as the “best club”.

You can see him arriving in the UK in the video below.