Video: Alvaro Morata says his goodbyes at Real Madrid before Chelsea move

Real Madrid have released footage of striker Alvaro Morata saying his farewells ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues announced yesterday that they had agreed a deal with Madrid to sign the Spain international.

Before jetting into London to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms with the Premier League champions, Morata visited Madrid’s training ground at Valdebebas to say goodbye to the staff and his team-mates.

He embraced coach Zinedine Zidane and several of his colleagues, as you can see in the video below.

Morata se emocionó al decir adiós al cuerpo técnico, al equipo y al madridismo. 👋😢 🇺🇸 #RMTour #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/m8DhfoX3RJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 20, 2017