Video: Alvaro Morata scores from behind the goal in Chelsea training

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been living up to his standing as the club’s record signing by scoring with a trickshot in training today.

After Michy Batshuayi scored from behind the goal yesterday, the gauntlet was thrown down to Morata on Friday.

The Spaniard duly delivered by finding the net with a left-footed effort from behind the byline.

Batshuayi went with the outside of his right foot, while Morata hit a more powerful effort with his left.