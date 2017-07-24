Video: Alvaro Morata’s first interview as a Chelsea player (extended version)

We brought you a short version earlier, but now we can give you the extended version of Alvaro Morata’s first interview as a Chelsea player.

In the four-minute chat, the Spain international said “everything” about joining the Blues excited him. He spoke about watching the likes of Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres scoring for Chelsea on TV when he was growing up.

Chelsea fans will know which of those three they would like to see Morata follow in his goalscoring efforts for their side!

Here is the interview in full: