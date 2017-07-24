 Skip to main content

Video: Alvaro Morata’s first interview as a Chelsea player

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has given his first interview since joining the club last week.

The Spain international, aged 24, sat down with the club’s in-house media team for a chat.

He branded the Blues the best club in England and said he was so happy and so proud to have joined them.

Wearing a club polo shirt, Morata indicated he is now relishing the opportunity to make his home debut at Stamford Bridge in front of the club’s supporters.

