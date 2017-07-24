Video: Alvaro Morata’s first interview as a Chelsea player

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has given his first interview since joining the club last week.

The Spain international, aged 24, sat down with the club’s in-house media team for a chat.

He branded the Blues the best club in England and said he was so happy and so proud to have joined them.

Wearing a club polo shirt, Morata indicated he is now relishing the opportunity to make his home debut at Stamford Bridge in front of the club’s supporters.

See Alvaro Morata's first Chelsea TV interview in full online and on TV from 5pm (UK time)… #WelcomeMorata pic.twitter.com/8E9Etnyij6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 24, 2017