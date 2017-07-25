Video: Alvaro Morata’s individual highlights (Chelsea 2-3 Bayern Munich)

Chelsea new boy Alvaro Morata made his first appearance for the club in today’s pre-season friendly defeat to Bayern Munich.

The club record signing from Real Madrid came off the bench as a 64th-minute substitute for Ivorian youngster Jeremie Boga.

Chelsea were trailing 1-3 at the time, but Morata got an assist as they narrowed the deficit. The 24-year-old Spaniard flicked the ball on at the near post to give Michy Batshuayi a tap-in.

The video below tracks Morata’s movements from the moment he stepped off the team bus at the National Stadium in Singapore to the final whistle.