Video: Alvaro Morata’s message to Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s new signing Alvaro Morata has recorded a short video message to the club’s supporters after completing his £70m transfer from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard strikes a tone somewhere between excitable work experience lad and someone attending their first AA meeting as he stares down the camera lens to address his new side’s fans.

Introducing himself on first name terms, Alvaro said he was happy to be at Stamford Bridge, looking forward to meeting the supporters soon and urged: “Come on, Chelsea!”