Video: Ander Herrera limps away after Real Madrid game

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera was moving gingerly as he left the stadium after last night’s pre-season friendly win over Real Madrid.

The Spanish star was walking with a limp and appeared to puff out his cheeks with a slight wince as he made his way to the team bus in Santa Clara, California.

Herrera came on as a half-time substitute against Spanish champions Madrid, but was withdrawn again moments later after a collision near the touchline in the 51st minute. He appears to be holding his hip, waist or ribs.

Speaking after the game, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed Herrera had suffered a “very painful” injury but said he is not yet sure how serious the injury is. He speculated that the injury might be to Herrera’s ribs.

Ander Herrera moving a little slowly on way out of stadium pic.twitter.com/YOBx5LUa6t — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 24, 2017