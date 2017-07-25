Video: Antonio Rudiger waves to Chelsea fans ahead of Bayern game

Chelsea summer signing Antonio Rudiger has linked up with his new team-mates for their pre-season tour.

The Germany international was given an extended break following his signing from Roma after being involved in his national team’s Confederations Cup success earlier this summer.

He has now arrived in Singapore and is in the National Stadium to watch his colleagues in action against Bayern Munich today.

He is not involved in the match having just arrived, but he did jog down the touchline ahead of the game and gave a wave to Chelsea fans in the crowd.