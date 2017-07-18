Video: Antonio Valencia sent-off after Jose Mourinho refuses to substitute him

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia was shown a rare pre-season friendly red card in his side’s 1-2 win over Real Salt Lake overnight.

He was sent-off after manager Jose Mourinho declined the referee’s invitation to substitute the Ecuador international.

Valencia came through the back of Salt Lake’s Sebastian Saucedo, who had earlier put Juan Mata out of the game with a heavy challenge.

As Saucedo received treatment, ref Allen Chapman asked Mourinho to replace Valencia. When he didn’t Chapman sent him off instead.

According to the BBC, Mourinho said: “The delay was because the referee asked me to change the players and I didn’t because I don’t agree with the card.

“Saucedo was really aggressive with what happened to Mata and some other actions where he was a bit dangerous. It’s pre-season so no problem – it’s a good experience.”