Video: Behind-the-goal footage of Emi Martinez’s penalty saves vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal recorded a penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich earlier today after a pre-season friendly against the German champions.

Substitute goalkeeper Emi Martinez was the hero in Shanghai as he made two saves in the shootout to help the Gunners to a 3-2 win.

The 24-year-old Argentine stopped spot-kicks from Bayern’s David Alaba and Juan Bernat.

The man himself shared behind-the-goal video footage of his saves on Twitter after the game. Here they are: