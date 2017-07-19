Video: Behind-the-goal footage of Emi Martinez’s penalty saves vs Bayern Munich
Arsenal recorded a penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich earlier today after a pre-season friendly against the German champions.
Substitute goalkeeper Emi Martinez was the hero in Shanghai as he made two saves in the shootout to help the Gunners to a 3-2 win.
The 24-year-old Argentine stopped spot-kicks from Bayern’s David Alaba and Juan Bernat.
The man himself shared behind-the-goal video footage of his saves on Twitter after the game. Here they are:
Top Man for Capturing the moment @Ed_Jonesafc #penalty #saves #arsenal vs #bayern #shanghai #tour #2017 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/0WlTOj8sOI
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 19, 2017
Loading...