Video: Behind the scenes at Romelu Lukaku’s Man Utd photoshoot
Manchester United have released behind-the-scenes footage of their photoshoot with new signing Romelu Lukaku.
As you can see in the photo above, there was a blockbuster theme to Lukaku’s Los Angeles unveiling. He walked the red carpet in United’s new home shirt at the side of a swimming pool at a plush villa.
The video below shows how the shoot came together and reveals that Paul Pogba was in attendance to watch his mate’s modelling performance.
👀 Behind the scenes at the #RedRom launch… pic.twitter.com/ysxngkOBqz
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2017