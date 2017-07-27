Video: Chelsea forward’s drop the mic end to training session

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has had an excellent pre-season so far – and that trend continued at the end of today’s training session in Singapore.

With training at an end, the Belgium international placed the ball behind the byline near the corner flag.

He then fire in a curling shot with the outside of his right foot that found the net.

When the camera panned back from the goal to find Batshuayi, he had already disappeared down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Here’s that moment in video form: