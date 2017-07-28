Video: Chelsea players trained by Shaolin monk

Pre-season training took an unusual turn for a group of Chelsea players when they were put through their paces by a Shaolin monk.

New captain Gary Cahill, goalkeepers Willy Caballero and Thibaut Courtouis, and wing-back Marco Alonso were give a series of training challenges by the 34th-generation monk.

Most of the tasks tested the players’ ability to display the mental fortitude to block out the physical pain they were experiencing.

